Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 61,659 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,659 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $108,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.14.

CAT opened at $194.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

