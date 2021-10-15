Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 15,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

