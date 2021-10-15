Friendz Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $711,545.92 and approximately $96,236.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.