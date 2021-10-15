Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FPE shares. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FPE opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.86.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

