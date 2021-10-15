Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $29,857.05 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 729,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Funko by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Funko by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

