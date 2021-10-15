FUNToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.48 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $225.65 million and approximately $24.48 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

