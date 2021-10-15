Furucombo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $313,636.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00111438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.04 or 0.99981500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.63 or 0.06221873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

