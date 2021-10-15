Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $156.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.26.

Get Futu alerts:

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. 446,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,934. Futu has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.42.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Futu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 34.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.