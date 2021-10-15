FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in September

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 824,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,924. The company has a market capitalization of $342.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

