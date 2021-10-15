FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Flowserve stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

