FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Shares of H stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.