FY2021 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

JPM opened at $163.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

