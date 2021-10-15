FY2021 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $8,113,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

