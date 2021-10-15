FY2023 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.72) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

BBIO stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

