FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Givaudan SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Givaudan in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

GVDNY stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

