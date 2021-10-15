FY2024 EPS Estimates for Homology Medicines, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.19 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $353.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.