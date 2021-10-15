FY2024 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

ROIC stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.