G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.35. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $544.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

