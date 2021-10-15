G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Trading Up 1.2%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGGVU)

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

