GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.08% of Meredith as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 9,024.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Meredith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Meredith by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meredith by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE MDP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

