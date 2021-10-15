GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 34,989 Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.19% of Lydall at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDL. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,928,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,573,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 358,164 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock remained flat at $$62.09 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

