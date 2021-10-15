GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 54,800 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.08% of Laureate Education worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Laureate Education by 88.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 14,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

