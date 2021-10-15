GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 68,911 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 228.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,911 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.15% of Forterra worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 194.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at about $25,904,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 67.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 180,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 72,786 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at about $20,005,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forterra stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

