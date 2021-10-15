GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 1.67% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

NASDAQ JOFF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,545. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

