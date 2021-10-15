GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Shares in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.06% of Sogou at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOGO stock remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,044,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Sogou Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

