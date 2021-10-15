GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.38% of Sohu.com worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $186,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOHU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.29. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,875. The company has a market cap of $836.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Sohu.com Limited has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

