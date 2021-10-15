GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 175.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 175,840 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.34% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,294. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.