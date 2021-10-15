GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.14 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.23% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,541. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

