GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $14.57 Million in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,567,000. PPD comprises 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.09% of PPD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PPD by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in PPD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD remained flat at $$46.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,408. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

