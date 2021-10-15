GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.18 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.10% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Welbilt by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.69. 18,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,100. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBT. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

