GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $3,525,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $2,012,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000.

Shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units stock remained flat at $$10.55 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

