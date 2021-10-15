GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCOA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth about $2,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,296. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

