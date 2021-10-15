GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $1.64 Million Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.48% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,425,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,937,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

