GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 51job by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in 51job by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of 51job stock remained flat at $$68.24 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,857. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

