Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $81,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.79. 28,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,302. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

