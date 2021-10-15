Gabelli Funds LLC Has $54.62 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.04% of Flowserve worth $54,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. 22,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

