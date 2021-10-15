Gabelli Funds LLC Has $61.31 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $61,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $72.22. 33,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

