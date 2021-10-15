Gabelli Funds LLC Has $66.93 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.75% of Ferro worth $66,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,448. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

