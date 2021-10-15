Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.66% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $52,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 157,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,580. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

