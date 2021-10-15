Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147,064. The stock has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

