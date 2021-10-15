Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $71,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $10.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.57. 219,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

