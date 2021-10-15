Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,643,284 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,643,284 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.00% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $77,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,294. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

