Gala (GALA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.36 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $622.00 million and $171.36 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00208482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

