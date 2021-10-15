Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,800. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

