Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. GATX comprises 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.88% of GATX worth $153,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in GATX by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.60. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,428. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

