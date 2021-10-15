Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 21,473 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.