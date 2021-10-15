Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,449 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Crane makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.59% of Crane worth $140,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Crane by 21.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 24.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,090. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

