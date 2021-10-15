GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.96 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $20.96 million and $131,956.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00310073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,048,105 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

