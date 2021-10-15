GAMEE One Day Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

