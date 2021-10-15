GamerCoin (GHX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

